Wells Fargo's business banking group expands to four regions
June 5 Wells Fargo & Co said on Monday its business banking group was expanding to four new regions in the United States, in addition to three earlier.
SAO PAULO, Sept 24 Caixa Econômica Federal , Brazil's largest mortgage lender, expects to increase lending between 35 percent and 40 percent next year, Chief Executive Officer Jorge Hereda said at an event on Monday.
State-run bank Caixa wants to grow its loan book by a whopping 42 percent this year, expanding mortgage and consumer lending as state and private-sector rivals retrench. The bank will open as many as 2,000 new branches nationwide by the end of 2014, Hereda said.
June 5 Greenlight Capital's plan to split up General Motors Co's stock, as well as its challenge to the company's board of directors, will come to a head on Tuesday, as the U.S. automaker's shareholders cast their votes on the hedge fund's proposals.