* Caixa plans to issue at least $1 bln in bonds by May

* Bank sees loan portfolio to keep growing at 40 pct rate

* Private banks' loan portfolios have grown around 10 pct

By Aluisio Pereira

SAO PAULO, Nov 19 Caixa Economica Federal, Brazil's largest mortgage lender, intends to raise money on international capital markets to help boost its lending portfolio by at least 40 percent next year, an executive with the state-run bank said on Monday.

Caixa expects to issue at least $1 billion in bonds by May, 2013, less than one year after raising $1.5 billion in a two-tranche deal, said Marcio Percival, the bank's vice president for Finances and Capital Markets.

"We realized there is market demand," Percival said in an interview, referring to the bank's previous debt issue in October.

Caixa expects its lending portfolio to expand by at least 40 percent next year, based on economic growth of 4 percent for the Brazilian economy in the same period.

The bank has been extending credit to Brazilian consumers at a very fast pace for the past several years as the government pushes state-run institutions to help boost the economy.

In the 12-month period through September, Caixa's credit portfolio swelled 43 percent, while private-sector banks increased their portfolios by an average 10 percent.

"Our strategy was successful. We filled in a market void," said Rafael Rezende Neto, a vice president for risk management at Caixa. (Reporting By Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Andre Grenon)