BRIEF-Alcentra Capital corporation announces offering of common stock
* Alcentra Capital corporation announces offering of common stock
BRASILIA, June 1 The new president of Brazilian state lender Caixa Economica Federal, Gilberto Occhi, said on Wednesday the bank would not need new capital from the government.
He added that Caixa was analyzing an initial public offering of its insurance, lottery and credit card businesses. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Alcentra Capital corporation announces offering of common stock
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as bank and energy shares, pinched by housing market jitters and lower oil prices, weighed on the market.