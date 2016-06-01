BRASILIA, June 1 The new president of Brazilian state lender Caixa Economica Federal, Gilberto Occhi, said on Wednesday the bank would not need new capital from the government.

He added that Caixa was analyzing an initial public offering of its insurance, lottery and credit card businesses. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)