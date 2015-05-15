SAO PAULO/BEIJING May 15 Industrial and
Commercial Bank of China Ltd, the world's largest bank by
assets, said on Friday it is not aware of plans to create a $50
billion fund to finance infrastructure investments in Brazil.
On Wednesday, two Brazilian government sources told Reuters
that a memorandum of understanding between ICBC and
Brazil's Caixa Econômica Federal to create the fund
will be formally announced next week, when Chinese Premier Li
Keqiang visits South America. A third source with direct
involvement in the talks confirmed the plan on Thursday.
Under the terms of the plan, ICBC would provide the
financing for the fund, the sources told Reuters on condition of
anonymity. They added that ICBC and Caixa still need to agree on
a regulatory framework as well as the scope of the projects to
be financed.
"ICBC highly values the cooperation with Brazilian financial
institutions and will actively promote China and Brazil economic
collaboration based on commercial principles and support areas
such as Brazil's infrastructure," a spokesman for Beijing-based
ICBC said in WeChat social media platform, adding that the
lender was "not aware" of the fund.
Caixa declined to comment. Efforts to obtain confirmation of
the plan from ICBC's São Paulo-based officials earlier this week
were unsuccessful.
The plans underscore China's growing influence as a major
sponsor of large investment projects in Brazil at a time when
Latin America's largest economy is grappling with a ballooning
budget deficit and scarce access to capital markets financing.
Similar investment structures were set up in Mexico and Ecuador,
with ICBC acting as their main financial sponsor, the sources
said.
In January, Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged $250
billion in investment in Latin America over the next 10 years as
part of a drive to boost resource-hungry China's influence in a
region long dominated by the United States.
In preliminary discussions, the Brazilian and Chinese
governments discussed the possibility that the fund finance a
railway link from Brazil's Atlantic coast to the Pacific Ocean
in Peru to cut the cost of exports to China, two of the sources
said. The fund may also pour money into a joint venture aimed at
producing steel in Brazil, those sources said.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal in São Paulo and Shu Zhang
in Beijing; Editing by Todd Benson and W Simon)