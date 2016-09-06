BRIEF-China's Wuxi city increases restrictions on multiple home purchases
BEIJING, May 21 The government of eastern Chinese city Wuxi said on its official weibo microblog that effective on Saturday (May 20):
SAO PAULO, Sept 6 Brazilian state bank Caixa Economica Federal is planning initial public offerings (IPOs) of its insurance and credit card units in 2017, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves)
BEIJING, May 21 The government of eastern Chinese city Wuxi said on its official weibo microblog that effective on Saturday (May 20):
* Says studying many other strategic alternatives to enlarge its profitability and marketshare among local and regional banks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: