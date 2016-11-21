BRIEF-U.S. SEC says NYSE Arca has updated existing application to list bitcoin investment trust
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing
BRASILIA Nov 21 Brazilian state-controlled lender Caixa Econômica Federal plans to pick the investment banks that will help underwrite the initial public offering of a unit as early as next week, Chief Executive Officer Gilberto Occhi said on Monday.
Speaking to reporters in Brasilia, Occhi said Caixa expects the IPO of Caixa Seguridade Participações SA, as the insurance unit is formally known, to take place sometime during the first half of next year, depending on how benign market conditions are. (Reporting by Alonso Soto and Marcela Ayres; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, May 19 Brazil's top court released plea-bargain testimony on Friday accusing President Michel Temer and his two predecessors of receiving millions of dollars in bribes, the most damaging development yet in a historic political corruption probe.