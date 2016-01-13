BRASILIA Jan 13 Discussions between Brazil's government and state banks to funnel fresh credit to help pull the country's economy out of recession were left for later in the year, a senior executive at one of the banks said on Wednesday.

Miriam Belchior, chief executive officer of state-owned Caixa Econômica Federal, told reporters in Brasilia that changes to the income threshold for borrowers of a key housing program are being considered, without elaborating.

She said the initial public offering of Caixa's insurance, retirement and severance unit, known as Caixa Seguridade Participações SA, could likely take place at the beginning of the second half. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)