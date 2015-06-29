By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO, June 29 State-controlled Caixa
Econômica Federal, Brazil's largest mortgage lender, is
in the final stages of selling two pools of distressed credit to
investors, three sources with direct knowledge of the plans said
on Monday.
Up to 5.9 billion reais ($1.9 billion) worth of defaulted
loans to consumers and small companies could be sold to
investors who specialize in dealing with distressed assets, said
the first source, who requested anonymity since the plans are
private. The separate sales could conclude in the first two
weeks of July, the source added.
Such deals allow banks to take defaulted debt off their
books, giving them room to fund more loans and comply with
regulators' capital requirements.
Caixa consulted as many as five distressed debt firms, some
of which have already presented their offers, the first and
second sources said. Some of those firms include Paschoalotto
Serviços Financeiros Ltda, Graça Participações, Grupo Recovery
do Brasil SA and RCB Investimentos, they said.
The firms had no comment. Caixa, which targets the sale of 9
billion reais of bad loans sales this year, did not have an
immediate comment.
Loan in arrears in Brazil rose in May to a nearly two-year
high, the latest sign that companies and individuals are
struggling to honor their debts as Latin America's largest
economy sags. The about 74 billion reais in defaulted debt
represented 4.7 percent of outstanding loans, central bank data
showed last week.
Investors in the segment expect banks to dispose of as much
as 23 billion reais of soured loans this year, up from 18
billion reais in 2014. A growing number of corporate
bankruptcies could help fuel growth in this market, investment
bankers told Reuters.
Brasilia-based Caixa has spent the past year gaining
additional know-how on how to clear defaulted loans from its
balance sheet, a common practice among Brazilian lenders, the
second source said. Carrying distressed assets can increase
operational costs for a lender and cost it time and money.
Earlier this year, Caixa arranged the sale of about 1
billion reais in soured credit to the loan recovery unit of
state-controlled lender Banco do Brasil SA.
($1 = 3.1396 Brazilian reais)
