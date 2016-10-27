SAO PAULO Oct 27 Caixa Econômica Federal SA
plans to cut interest rates on mortgage loans and raise the
maximum amount that homebuyers could borrow as Brazil's largest
mortgage lender seeks to rekindle demand for credit, a person
with direct knowledge of the plan said on Thursday.
According to the person, who requested anonymity because
details of the plan remain private, the program entails a
reduction in rates for mortgages financed with savings accounts
through the so-called SBPE system. The move comes after the
central bank last week cut its benchmark Selic lending rate by a
quarter of a percentage point to 14 percent, marking its first
reduction in four years.
(Reporting by Aluísio Alves; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal;
Editing by Andrew Hay)