SAO PAULO, June 3 State-controlled Caixa
Econômica Federal, Brazil's largest mortgage lender, is
considering trimming the estimate for loan book expansion this
year as the economy struggles with rising unemployment and
weakening activity, a senior executive said on Wednesday.
Currently, Caixa is forecasting loan book growth between
14.5 percent and 18.5 percent. The bank could trim that range
within the next few weeks, to reflect Brazil's steep economic
downturn, Chief Financial Officer Marcio Percival said.
