UPDATE 1-China WMP growth eases in Q1 amid crackdown - regulator
* CBRC says "overall risk situation remains complex and severe" Commercial bank NPLs total 1.58 trln yuan by end-March
SAO PAULO Aug 14 State-run Caixa Econômica Federal SA won approval from Brazil's central bank to book 28 billion reais ($12.4 billion) in hybrid securities as common equity, Chief Financial Officer Márcio Percival said on Thursday.
The move should help allay capital concerns at the nation's No. 1 mortgage lender.
Percival said in an interview that, with the central bank's approval, Caixa's regulatory capital ratio - the amount of capital that regulators require a bank to hold - could jump by 1.3 percentage points.
Reuters reported on July 22 that the central bank was close to approving the plan under steps to implement Basel III capital requirements, but was still deciding where on Caixa's balance sheet to book them.
($1 = 2.27 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluísio Alves; Editing by Chris Reese)
* CBRC says "overall risk situation remains complex and severe" Commercial bank NPLs total 1.58 trln yuan by end-March
VIENNA, April 22 The European Central Bank has decided on interest rates and bond purchases for the rest of 2017 and will decide what to do beyond that in the second half of this year, ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said in an interview published on Saturday.