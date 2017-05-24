EU confirms rollover of Russia sanctions
BRUSSELS, June 22 European Union leaders agreed on Thursday to extend sanctions imposed on Russia for its intervention in Ukraine by another six months, European Council President Donald Tusk said.
SAO PAULO May 24 State-controlled Caixa Econômica Federal, Brazil's largest mortgage lender, reported a sharp jump in first-quarter profit on Wednesday as loan delinquencies continued to drop.
Brasilia-based Caixa posted a net income of 1.5 billion reais ($458.77 million), up 81.8 percent from a year earlier. Delinquencies for 90 days or more fell to the equivalent of 2.8 percent of outstanding loans, down 0.7 percentage point.
($1 = 3.2696 reais) (Reporting by Aluísio Alves; writing by Silvio Cascione; editing by Jason Neely)
CAIRO, June 22 Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has signed off on a stamp duty on stock exchange transactions for both buyers and sellers, set at 1.25 Egyptian pounds per 1,000 for the first year, a decree published in the official gazette on Thursday showed.