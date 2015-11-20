SAO PAULO Nov 20 Loan defaults at state-controlled Caixa Econômica Federal SA, Brazil's largest mortgage lender, jumped in the third quarter, reflecting eroding loan book quality as Latin America's largest economy slips into the deepest recession in a quarter-century.

Delinquencies for 90 days or more, a benchmark for defaults, rose to the equivalent of 3.3 percent of outstanding loans last quarter, from 2.9 percent in the second quarter, Caixa said in a statement on Friday.

