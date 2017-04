SAO PAULO, March 26 Caixa Economica Federal , Brazil's largest mortgage lender, said on Wednesday that fourth-quarter profit tumbled 76 percent from the previous quarter.

Recurring net income, excluding one-time items, fell to 399 million reais ($173 million) in the quarter, from 1.684 billion reais in the third quarter. Compared with the year earlier, recurring profit fell 4.7 percent. ($1 = 2.31 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)