By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluísio Alves
SAO PAULO, June 3 Caixa Econômica Federal
, Brazil's largest mortgage lender, could cut loan book
growth estimates for this year as rising unemployment and
sinking confidence in Latin America's largest economy hamper
demand for credit and spark a jump in defaults.
Management at the Brasilia-based state lender could opt to
cut so-called guidance as "economic conditions don't seem any
supportive," Chief Financial Officer Marcio Percival said in a
Wednesday interview, following the release of first-quarter
results.
Currently, the bank expects lending to expand 14.5 percent
and 18.5 percent for this year, down from 22.4 percent in 2014.
Percival said that demand for credit is waning across the board
and that the bank is recalculating its models to mitigate the
impact of Brazil's worst downturn on the bank's activity.
"Credit markets are feeling the pinch of the economic
weakness, so it might filter down on our guidance," Percival
said, adding that any changes may be announced within 15 days to
20 days.
Caixa, which in recent years grew aggressively into
corporate and infrastructure lending, was forced to raise
loan-loss provisions in the first quarter after more corporate
and individual borrowers fell behind on their loans. As a
result, first-quarter profit dropped 14 percent on a quarterly
basis.
Net income totaled 1.5 billion reais ($479 million) last
quarter, down from 1.8 billion reais in the prior three months.
Annualized return on equity slipped to 13.7 percent from 15.2
percent in the fourth quarter of last year.
Return on equity is a widely followed gauge of profitability
for banks.
Loan-loss provisions soared 46 percent in a
quarter-on-quarter basis to 5.027 billion reais - the highest in
at least six years. The 90-day default ratio climbed to 2.9
percent, the highest since at least 2009, from 2.6 percent in
the fourth quarter.
($1 = 3.1323 reais)
(Editing by Bernard Orr)