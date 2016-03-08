By Cesar Bianconi
SAO PAULO, March 8 Brazilian state bank Caixa
Economica Federal, which dominates mortgage lending in
the country, announced on Tuesday it was expanding its mortgage
lines in an effort to stimulate the beleaguered homebuilding
sector.
Caixa, which issues around 70 percent of Brazilian
mortgages, will raise its maximum loan-to-value ratio from 60
percent to 80 percent. The bank will also allow clients to have
two different mortgages.
Caixa Economica's president, Miriam Belchior, said the bank
expects a 13 percent increase in mortgage lending this year to
finance 64,000 homes. The state lender also announced a new 2.4
billion reais ($640 million) credit line to homebuilders.
Earlier on Tuesday, the state lender reported 7.2 billion
reais ($1.9 billion) in net income in 2015, 1 percent higher
than in the previous year.
($1 = 3.7640 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Cesar Bianconi; Editing by David Gregorio)