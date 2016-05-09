SAO PAULO May 9 State-controlled bank Caixa
Econômica Federal, Brazil's largest mortgage lender, will not
need a capital injection, a senior executive told Reuters on
Monday after the bank reported a 46 percent drop in net income
as delinquency rates rose.
Brasilia-based Caixa reported quarterly profit of
838 million reais ($235 million), as its delinquency rate rose
to 3.51 percent from 2.85 percent a year ago.
Analysts concerned about deteriorating asset quality have
wondered if the bank will need fresh capital. Caixa's return on
equity fell to 10.3 percent from 13.7 percent a year earlier.
Chief Financial Officer Marcio Percival said the 90-day
delinquency rate could reach 3.8 percent by year-end, but that
the state lender would compensate losses with higher interest
rates on its credit portfolio.
"There are no hidden losses and our financial statements are
transparent," Percival said in an interview following the
release of the company's results.
He said the bank estimated the loan book would grow around 7
percent this year.
Even with higher delinquency rates, Caixa reduced the
loan-loss provisions from a year earlier by 24 percent to 3.8
billion reais ($1 billion).
($1 = 3.56 Brazilian reais)
