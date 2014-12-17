BRIEF-Coassets Ltd signs deal with shareholders of Fintech Pte
* Entered into a share sale and purchase agreement with shareholders of Fintech Pte Ltd and a subscription agreement with BML
Dec 17 Caixa Economica Montepio Geral :
* Acquires through its unit Montepio Holding SA 44.537 pct of share capital of Banco Terra SA, financial institution under Mozambican law Source text: bit.ly/1zti8EX Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Entered into a share sale and purchase agreement with shareholders of Fintech Pte Ltd and a subscription agreement with BML
* Q1 TOTAL INVESTMENT INCOME EUR 10.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 5.4 MILLION YEAR AGO