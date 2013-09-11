MADRID, Sept 11 Spanish lender La Caixa is studying the sale of between 5 percent and 8 percent of its stake in Gas Natural Fenosa this year, said a source close to the bank.

The bank, which holds nearly 35 percent of Gas Natural, still wants to remain a majority shareholder in the gas and electricity utility, the source said on Wednesday.

Spanish oil major Repsol, which is Gas Natural's second leading shareholder with 30 percent, has also opened the door to a potential stake sale. (Reporting by Jesus Aguado; Writing by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Fiona Ortiz)