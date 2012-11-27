(Adds background and secondary trading levels)

By Aimee Donnellan

LONDON, Nov 27 (IFR) - Portuguese state-owned bank Caixa Geral de Depositos is testing investor interest for a no-grow EUR500m three-year senior unsecured bond at 6% area, in a further sign that the country's banks are on the road to capital market rehabilitation.

Lead managers Caixa BI, Credit Suisse, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley have opened books and have scheduled an investor call at 0930GMT. Pricing will follow later on Tuesday for the Ba3/BB-/BB+ rated bond.

The short-dated bond follows a Banco Espirito Santo (Ba3/BB-) EUR750m three-year offering that was sold at the end of October at a yield of 6%.

BES broke a two-year public funding drought for the country's banks. The deal attracted a EUR2.7bn order book and was welcomed by market participants hopeful that another issuer would follow.

BES's deal has performed well in the secondary market and is currently yielding 5.863% on the bid, 13.7bp inside reoffer, according to Tradeweb.

Prior to BES, Banco Comercial Portugues (BCP) sold the last Portuguese bank bond in unsecured format in March 2010. Just over a year later, Portugal called for a bailout.

The country has since started its capital markets rehabilitation, and successfully executed a bond swap in October to stave off EUR9.7bn of redemptions in 2013 not covered by the existing bailout programme.

(Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; editing by Alex Chambers and Julian Baker)