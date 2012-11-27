LONDON, Nov 27 (IFR) - Portuguese Caixa Geral de Depositos (CGD) has attracted orders of more than EUR1.75bn for its three-year EUR500m no-grow senior unsecured bond, a market source said on Tuesday.

Guidance remains unchanged at 6% area but is expected to be fixed shortly. Over 100 accounts have already submitted orders for the deal, which is expected to price later on Tuesday. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; Editing by Natalie Harrison)