BNP Paribas fined 10 mln euros over weaknesses in anti-money laundering controls
PARIS, June 2 French bank watchdog ACPR said in a statement it had fined BNP Paribas 10 million euros ($11.27 million) for insufficient anti-money laundering controls.
LONDON, Nov 27 (IFR) - Portuguese Caixa Geral de Depositos (CGD) has attracted orders of more than EUR1.75bn for its three-year EUR500m no-grow senior unsecured bond, a market source said on Tuesday.
Guidance remains unchanged at 6% area but is expected to be fixed shortly. Over 100 accounts have already submitted orders for the deal, which is expected to price later on Tuesday. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; Editing by Natalie Harrison)
LONDON, June 2 European private equity firm Investindustrial has invited the investment vehicle of Alibaba's founder Jack Ma to join a consortium offering to buy L'Oreal's The Body Shop for more than 800 million euros ($900 million), sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.