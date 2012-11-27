Ghana's 91-day bill yield falls to 12.3903 pct
ACCRA, June 2 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill fell to 12.3903 at an auction on Friday, from 12.6999 percent at the last sale on May 26.
LONDON, Nov 27 (IFR) - Portugal's state-owned bank Caixa Geral de Depositos has revised guidance on a EUR500m three-year senior bond to 5.75-5.875% as the order book surpassed EUR2bn.
Over 140 investors have already placed orders and books are to close shortly. Guidance was initially set at 6% area by lead managers Caixa BI, Credit Suisse, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; Editing by Natalie Harrison)
ACCRA, June 2 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill fell to 12.3903 at an auction on Friday, from 12.6999 percent at the last sale on May 26.
PARIS, June 2 French bank watchdog ACPR said in a statement it had fined BNP Paribas 10 million euros ($11.27 million) for insufficient anti-money laundering controls.