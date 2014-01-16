MADRID Jan 16 Spain's Caixabank said on Thursday it was selling all its 5 percent stake in stock market operator BME to institutional investors through a book-building exercise.

Citigroup would act as sole book-runner for the operation, the bank said. The stake is worth 129 million euros ($175 million) at Thursday's closing prices, according to Reuters calculations. ($1 = 0.7352 euros) (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Julien Toyer)