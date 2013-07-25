MADRID, July 25 Spain's La Caixa said on Thursday it was selling the non-life insurance businesses it inherited from its purchases of lenders Banca Civica and Banco de Valencia to a company it part-owns with Spanish insurer Mutua Madrilena.

La Caixa said that SegurCaixa Adeslas, in which it has a 49.9 percent stake while Mutua Madrilena owns the rest, would pay 240 million euros for the businesses.

La Caixa itself will make a gross gain of 80 million euros from the sale, the bank said. (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Julien Toyer)