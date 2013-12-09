SAO PAULO Dec 9 Caixa Economica Federal , Brazil's largest mortgage lender, could see growth on its loan book of 20 percent next year, Chief Executive Jorge Hereda said on Monday.

The state-owned lender is forecasting loan origination expanding between 10 percent and 15 percent in 2014, Hereda said at an event in Sao Paulo.

Caixa's loan book is likely to grow close to 38 percent this year, he added.