MADRID, April 27 Spanish banking group La Caixa said it has no plans to orchestrate a merger for oil major Repsol, denying a report in newspaper Cinco Dias of a plan to merge Repsol with utility Gas Natural.

"La Caixa is not studying or contemplating any merger for Repsol," a spokeswoman said on Friday.

La Caixa holds stakes in both Repsol and Gas Natural.