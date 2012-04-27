U.S. CONDUCTED STRIKE AGAINST AL-SHABAAB IN SOMALIA ON SUNDAY - DEFENSE DEPARTMENT
U.S. CONDUCTED STRIKE AGAINST AL-SHABAAB IN SOMALIA ON SUNDAY - DEFENSE DEPARTMENT
MADRID, April 27 Spanish banking group La Caixa said it has no plans to orchestrate a merger for oil major Repsol, denying a report in newspaper Cinco Dias of a plan to merge Repsol with utility Gas Natural.
"La Caixa is not studying or contemplating any merger for Repsol," a spokeswoman said on Friday.
La Caixa holds stakes in both Repsol and Gas Natural.
U.S. CONDUCTED STRIKE AGAINST AL-SHABAAB IN SOMALIA ON SUNDAY - DEFENSE DEPARTMENT
* Arab states cut ties leaving import-dependent Qatar vulnerable