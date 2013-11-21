Nov 21 Recurring profit at state-owned Caixa
Econômica Federal, Brazil's largest mortgage lender, fell in the
third quarter after a surge in provisions and funding costs
offset significant gains in interest income.
Brasilia-based Caixa said on Thursday it posted recurring
profit of 1.68 billion reais ($725 million) in the quarter,
compared with 1.71 billion reais in the prior quarter. But
compared with the same quarter a year ago, recurring profit,
excluding one-time items, rose 38 percent from 1.22 billion
reais.
Interest income jumped a sizzling 14 percent in the quarter,
mainly as Caixa boosted its loan book by 7.4 percent on a
quarter-to-quarter basis, at least three times as fast as its
main rivals.
Still, loan delinquencies rose despite the rapid increase in
total disbursements, forcing management to ramp up provisions
against bad loans to the highest level in at least three years.
Bad loan provisions rose 5.1 percent to 2.36 billion reais.
As a result, its return on average equity, a gauge of
profitability for banks, slipped to 31.8 percent from 31.9
percent in the prior three months.
Caixa, which has Brazil's third biggest loan book among
retail lenders, had outstanding loans of 463.35 billion reais at
Sept. 30, up 43 percent from the year-earlier period. Growth in
loan disbursements in Brazil's banking system is likely to end
the year at about 15 percent, according to central bank
estimates.
The quarterly decline in profit, while small, came as
President Dilma Rousseff's government tries to phase out using
government-controlled lenders to boost credit access and cutting
borrowing costs for consumers and small companies.
The government is worried an eroding capital position at
some of the banks after years of rapid credit expansion may lead
to additional capital injections.
State banks, which now account for more than one-half of all
outstanding loans in Brazil, have ventured into riskier credit
markets such as consumer, auto and small-sized corporate
lending. Private-sector lenders have shunned the sectors in the
wake of still-high defaults.
Funding costs at Caixa jumped 23 percent on a quarterly
basis to a record 9.68 billion reais, partly due to an increase
in the remuneration of deposits after the central bank raised
the overnight benchmark lending rate several times this year to
head off a spike in inflation.