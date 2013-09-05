MADRID, Sept 5 Spain's La Caixa financial group
is finalising the sale of a majority stake in its Servihabitat
property firm to U.S. private investment company TPG for 185
million euros ($244 million), a source close to the deal said on
Thursday.
La Caixa is the latest Spanish financial institution to sell
its property arm to foreign investors after a housing bubble
burst in 2008, ruining numerous lenders and sending Spain into
recession.
"TPG is the finalist to buy Servihabitat, but there are some
details still pending to close the deal," the source said,
adding that TPG would take a 51 percent stake in the property
company.
Servihabitat Gestion Inmobiliaria is a real estate broker
and property manager and also has its own property asset
portfolio. It is part of Criteria, La Caixa's holding company,
which also has stakes in Gas Natural, Abertis
and Aguas de Barcelona.
La Caixa declined to comment on the deal.
"La Caixa will make a profit, how much is not known yet,
with this deal," Banc Sabadell said in a research note on
Thursday.
Similar recent deals include Bankia selling its
real estate business to U.S. fund Cerberus Capital Management,
and Catalunya Caixa selling its property arm to U.S. funds
Kennedy Wilson and Varde Partners
TPG will not take ownership of Servihabitat's 12,000
property holdings, the source said. Those will remain in the
hands of La Caixa.
Property prices in Spain have fallen an estimated 30 percent
to 40 percent since the crisis began and banks have had to
accept steep losses on their property holdings. A number of
rescued banks parked their soured property assets in Spain's
SAREB, an asset management company also called a bad bank, which
has been selling off portfolios to foreign investors at cut-rate
prices.
($1 = 0.7577 euros)
