MADRID, Sept 5 Spain's La Caixa financial group is finalising the sale of a majority stake in its Servihabitat property firm to U.S. private investment company TPG for 185 million euros ($244 million), a source close to the deal said on Thursday.

La Caixa is the latest Spanish financial institution to sell its property arm to foreign investors after a housing bubble burst in 2008, ruining numerous lenders and sending Spain into recession.

"TPG is the finalist to buy Servihabitat, but there are some details still pending to close the deal," the source said, adding that TPG would take a 51 percent stake in the property company.

Servihabitat Gestion Inmobiliaria is a real estate broker and property manager and also has its own property asset portfolio. It is part of Criteria, La Caixa's holding company, which also has stakes in Gas Natural, Abertis and Aguas de Barcelona.

La Caixa declined to comment on the deal.

"La Caixa will make a profit, how much is not known yet, with this deal," Banc Sabadell said in a research note on Thursday.

Similar recent deals include Bankia selling its real estate business to U.S. fund Cerberus Capital Management, and Catalunya Caixa selling its property arm to U.S. funds Kennedy Wilson and Varde Partners

TPG will not take ownership of Servihabitat's 12,000 property holdings, the source said. Those will remain in the hands of La Caixa.

Property prices in Spain have fallen an estimated 30 percent to 40 percent since the crisis began and banks have had to accept steep losses on their property holdings. A number of rescued banks parked their soured property assets in Spain's SAREB, an asset management company also called a bad bank, which has been selling off portfolios to foreign investors at cut-rate prices. ($1 = 0.7577 euros) (Reporting by Robert Hetz; writing by Fiona Ortiz; editing by Stephen Nisbet)