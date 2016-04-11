LISBON/MADRID, April 11 Spain's Caixabank
and Angolan investor Isabel dos Santos are set to
close a long-awaited deal over Portuguese lender BPI
later this week once some final details are agreed, a source
familiar with the talks said on Monday.
Points still under discussion include the possibility for
BPI's Angolan unit BFA to list in Lisbon, something regulators
would have to agree on, a second source said.
The two sources also said that the deal called for Caixabank
to buy dos Santos' 18.6 percent stake in BPI and launch a full
takeover bid for BPI afterwards. Caixabank is already BPI's
largest shareholder with a stake of 44 percent.
Dos Santos and Caixabank had previously said in separate
statements that they had reached an agreement over BPI without
providing any further detail.
