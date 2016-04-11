LISBON/MADRID, April 11 Spain's Caixabank and Angolan investor Isabel dos Santos are set to close a long-awaited deal over Portuguese lender BPI later this week once some final details are agreed, a source familiar with the talks said on Monday.

Points still under discussion include the possibility for BPI's Angolan unit BFA to list in Lisbon, something regulators would have to agree on, a second source said.

The two sources also said that the deal called for Caixabank to buy dos Santos' 18.6 percent stake in BPI and launch a full takeover bid for BPI afterwards. Caixabank is already BPI's largest shareholder with a stake of 44 percent.

Dos Santos and Caixabank had previously said in separate statements that they had reached an agreement over BPI without providing any further detail. (Reporting by Sergio Goncalves and Jesus Aguado; Editing by Julien Toyer)