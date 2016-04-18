MADRID, April 18 Spain's Caixabank is
set to launch a full takeover bid for Portuguese lender BPI
as soon as on Monday, a source familiar with the
matter said.
Caixabank was not immediately available to comment.
The offer would come after BPI said on Sunday Angolan
investor Isabel dos Santos and Caixabank had failed to reach an
agreement on their shareholdings in the Portuguese bank and its
costly exposure to the Angolan market.
Caixabank is BPI's biggest shareholder with a 44 percent
stake, while Isabel dos Santos holds 18.6 percent in the
Portuguese lender.
(Reporting By Jesús Aguado; editing by Julien Toyer)