MADRID, April 18 Spain's Caixabank
said on Monday it would make a full takeover bid in cash for
Portugal's BPI for 1.113 euros ($1.26) per share for
the 56 percent stake it doesn't already hold.
The offer is dependent on acceptance topping 50 percent of
BPI and the Portuguese bank eliminating a 20 percent shareholder
rights limitation, the Spanish bank said in a statement to the
stock market regulator on Monday.
Caibank said it expects the acquisition, which it hopes to
be closed by the end of the third quarter, to hit fully-loaded
core capital by between 97 and 146 basis points depending on
acceptance.
($1 = 0.8860 euros)
(Reporting by Jose Elias Rodriguez; Writing by Paul Day)