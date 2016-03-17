By Sergio Goncalves
| LISBON, March 17
Angolan investor
Isabel dos Santos are converging towards a deal for the Spanish
bank to buy dos Santos' stake in Portuguese bank Banco BPI
and have a draft agreement ready, a source with
knowledge of the talks said.
The blueprint agreement, which is not yet finalised, would
mean that Caixabank buys dos Santos' 18.6 percent stake in BPI
while she would buy a stake in BPI's Angolan unit BFA through
Unitel, the Angolan telecoms firm she controls.
Caixabank is the largest shareholder in BPI with a 44.1
percent stake and if it succeeds in buying dos Santos' holding,
it would have to launch a full takeover bid for the remainder of
BPI. Sources have said Caixabank made an offer to dos Santos in
January for her stake.
The source with knowledge of the talks, who asked not to be
named, said the positions of Caixabank and dos Santos were
getting nearer.
"It is in the final phase, but it is still just a draft
agreement, and it is not yet concluded as the financial
conditions, the guarantees and authorizations are not yet
completely agreed," the source said.
"As long as everything is not defined there is no
agreement."
(Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Axel Bugge, editing
by Andrei Khalip)