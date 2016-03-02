* Caixabank made offer to Isabel dos Santos in January

* Decision from dos Santos expected within days

* Caixabank would gain full control of the lender

* Caixabank in talks with Dos Santos over BPI's BFA unit (Adds Caixabank statement on BPI's Angolan assets)

By Jesús Aguado and Sergio Goncalves

MADRID/LISBON, March 2 Spain's Caixabank made an offer in January to Angolan investor Isabel dos Santos for her stake in BPI, a source close to the talks said on Wednesday, in a bid to gain control over the Portuguese lender.

Dos Santos has yet to respond to the offer but is expected to make a decision within the next few days, the source added on condition of anonymity. If Caixabank's offer was accepted, he lender would have to launch a full takeover bid for the remaining part of BPI.

The source declined to say at what price Caixabank made the offer but said it was above the average price of BPI shares over the last three years, or 1.251 euros according to Reuters calculations.

Caixabank declined to comment. Nobody at dos Santos's Santoro Finance was immediately available to comment.

The Spanish lender launched a bid last year for the 56 percent of BPI it did not already own at a price of 1.329 euros per share. Santoro, which owns 18.6 percent of the lender, rejected that at the time.

The two investors have been in dispute for months over an existing 20 percent cap on Caixabank's voting rights. That limitation, which BPI management has tried to lift, essentially means Caixabank and dos Santos have the same clout in shareholder votes.

A second source said conversations between Caixabank and dos Santos over BPI involved various scenarios and everything was open.

In a statement to Spain's stock market regulator, Caixabank said it was in talks with BPI and Santoro over the situation at BPI's Angolan BFA unit. It also said different options were being explored but no decision had been reached.

The Spanish bank did not specifically confirm any plan to buy out Dos Santos' stake in the Portuguese lender.

Isabel dos Santos last month rejected a proposed spin-off of BPI's African assets, consisting primarily of its lucrative Angolan operation BFA.

The move would help improve solvency ratios after new European rules qualified Angolan credit and debt exposure as risky assets to be fully provisioned for.

BPI officials said then they hoped a solution could be found to allow the spin-off to go ahead.

Share trading in Banco BPI was suspended earlier on Wednesday by Portugal's CMVM market regulator after it rose more than 10 percent, in anticipation of a statement by BPI. (Editing by Julien Toyer, Susan Thomas and David Evans)