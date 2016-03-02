LISBON, March 2 Conversations between Spain's Caixabank and Angolan investor Isabel dos Santos over Portugal's Banco BPI involves various scenarios and everything is open, a source close to the talks said on Wednesday.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that Caixabank, which is BPI's largest shareholder with a 44 percent stake, made an offer in January to buy dos Santos' 18.6 percent stake in the Portuguese lender.

"There are conversations, all scenarios are on the table in these talks," the source said without giving further details. "Different scenarios are being discussed, everything is open."

Nobody at dos Santos' Portuguese holding company Santoro was immediately available to comment. In Spain Caixabank declined to comment.

Last year dos Santos thwarted an attempt by Caixabank to buy the rest of BPI that it does not own thanks to a limitation on shareholder voting rights at 20 percent. That limitation, which BPI management has tried to lift, essentially means Caixabank and dos Santos have the same clout in shareholder votes.

Dos Santos has proposed that BPI and its larger rival, Millennium bcp, attempt to merge as an alternative to Caixabank's bid.

Share trading in Banco BPI was suspended earlier Wednesday by Portugal's CMVM market regulator after rising more than 10 percent, in anticipation of a statement by BPI.

(Reporting by Sergio Gonçalves, writing By Axel Bugge)