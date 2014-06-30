Hong Kong to tighten cyber security rules after broker hacks
HONG KONG, April 20 Hong Kong plans to toughen information security rules after a series of embarrassing hacks at the city's brokers, the securities regulator said on Thursday.
MADRID, June 30 Spain's Caixabank is to replace its Chief Executive Juan Maria Nin with Chief Financial Officer Gonzalo Gortazar, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday.
The source did not say why Nin would step down. (Reporting By Jesus Aguado, writing by Sarah Morris; Editing by Julien Toyer)
* Said on Wednesday, to propose net complementary dividend of 0.081 euros($0.0867)per share to be paid on May 4. Source text: http://bit.ly/2o65yOd