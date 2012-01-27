* FY net 1.1 billion euros, in line with analysts' forecasts
* Puts aside 2.4 billion euros in provisions
* Core capital 12.5 percent
* Chairman says not in merger talks with other banks
By Jesús Aguado
BARCELONA, Jan 27 Spanish bank CaixaBank
reported 2011 net profit down 13 percent on Friday in
its maiden annual results as a listed bank, after taking hefty
provisions against rotten property assets.
CaixaBank, which floated on the stock exchange last year
after a government drive forcing regional banks to seek private
investors, reported net profit of 1.1 billion euros ($1.5
billion), down on the previous year but in line with analysts'
forecasts.
Net interest income, what a bank makes on loans minus what
it gives out on deposits, fell 7.3 percent.
Spanish banks are setting aside capital ahead of government
plans to force lenders to price and provision for foreclosed
property and bad loans languishing on their balance sheets from
a decade-long housing boom.
The Bank of Spain estimates lenders have around 176 billion
euros of unsellable property and loans to bankrupt developers on
their books, equivalent to around half the total exposure to the
sector.
The newly-elected government is expected to announce its
plans for the banking sector in mid-February.
CaixaBank put aside 2.4 billion euros in provisions to
strengthen its balance sheet. Its core capital stands at 12.5
percent, 3.6 percentage points more than in December 2010.
CaixaBank is one of Spain's stronger banks and analysts
expect it to play a role in the next wave of consolidation,
absorbing weaker players alongside sector stalwarts like
Santander and BBVA.
However, CaixaBank Chairman Isidro Faine said the bank was
not in takeover negotiations with any other bank.
"We have a significant presence in Spain, we are probably
more interested in abroad," he told reporters at a press
conference.
Loans falling into arrears as a percentage of the total rose
to 4.9 percent from 4.65 percent at end-September as Spaniards
battling the highest unemployment in the euro zone fell behind
on payments.
($1 = 0.7601 euros)
