MADRID, July 25 Spain's Caixabank intends to take around 7 billion euros ($9.4 billion) in new long-term loans being offered by the European Central Bank, Chief Executive Gonzalo Gortazar told a news conference on Friday.

"The intention is to take that amount in the auctions," Gortazar said.

The ECB said in June it would give banks fresh access to long-term liquidity with the aim of improving lending to euro zone companies, in two so-called targeted longer-term refinancing operations (LTROs) to be held in September and December of this year.

($1 = 0.7439 Euros) (Reporting by Sarah White and Jesus Aguado, Editing by Paul Day)