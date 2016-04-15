MADRID, April 15 Spain's Caixabank
plans to lay off around 500 workers, mostly in its home region
of Catalonia, the bank and a union said on Friday, joining a
growing list of Spanish lenders trimming costs as part of a
domestic overhaul.
Under pressure to cut costs, Spanish banks including leader
Santander are shutting small domestic branches and
laying off hundreds of employees in response to rising
regulatory costs and a push into digital services.
Barcelona-based Caixabank was one of Spain's most expansive
banks during the financial crisis as it attempted to offset
falling profitability in its domestic market by buying up
smaller savings banks hit hard by a property market crash.
As a result, Caixabank is the biggest lender in Spain in
terms of branches with more than 5,200 domestic offices as of
2015. The lender has around 32,200 employees in total
internationally.
Caixabank said in a statement it sought to lay off up to 484
employees through voluntary and early retirements and would
offer them 75 percent of their annual gross salary as
compensation.
Union CCOO said it would call on the bank to hire new
employees to reduce the burden on its current staff.
Spanish banks have been cutting costs since a 2012 financial
crisis. Profits have since recovered, but Spain still has among
the highest number of bank branches per person of any country in
the world.
Santander said earlier this month it would close around 450
domestic branches, which could possibly affect around 1,000 of
its employees in Spain.
(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; Editing by Angus Berwick and Mark
Potter)