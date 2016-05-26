BRIEF-Stock Yards Bancorp raises its quarterly cash dividend to $0.20/shr
* Stock Yards Bancorp raises its quarterly cash dividend to $0.20 per share, marking the 10th increase since the beginning of 2012
MADRID May 26 Spain's Criteria, the parent company of Caixabank, said on Thursday it would reduce its stake in the lender to 40 percent from 56.8 percent by the end of 2017.
"The reduction will facilitate the entry of new investors and new funds into the shareholder structure of Caixabank," a filing with the Spanish stock market regulator from Criteria said.
(Reporting by Angus Berwick; Editing by Tomas Gonzalez)
* Stock Yards Bancorp raises its quarterly cash dividend to $0.20 per share, marking the 10th increase since the beginning of 2012
* Increased qtrly revenue by 26% from $992,682 to $1.25 million, driven by growth in sales of company's flagship livrelief products