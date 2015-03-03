MADRID, March 3 Spain's third-biggest lender
Caixabank on Tuesday said it was targeting a ROTE profitability
ratio of 12 to 14 percent from 2017 onwards, up from 3.4 percent
today, thanks to both a rise in revenues and a sharp improvement
in its efficiency ratio.
The Barcelona-based bank, one of the few Spanish lenders to
have weathered the worst financial crisis in decades without
needing public aid, said it would grow its revenues by 5.7
percent annually over the next three years.
It also aims to bring its efficiency ratio below 45 percent
by 2018 to put it in line with big Spanish peers, cut its
non-performing loan ratio to below 4 percent, compared to 9.9
percent at the end of 2014 and keep its so-called CET1
fully-loaded capital ratio at between 11 and 12 percent.
In a presentation to journalists, Caixabank, one of the most
acquisitive lenders during the crisis, reiterated that it did
not rule out a capital increase to boost its solvency ratios if
its bid for Portugal's BPI was successful.
However, it also repeated that it would set its dividend
cash payout at at least 50 percent for the next three years and
would pay a special dividend or buy back shares if its CET1
capital ratio exceeded 12 percent.
