* Bank wants to boost profitability four-fold by 2018
* Wants to focus on efficiency but also mulls new buys
* Shares little changed, investors focus on M&A
By Andrés González
BARCELONA, March 3 Spain's third-biggest lender
Caixabank on Tuesday said it was aiming to restore its
pre-crisis profitability levels within three years by growing
revenues and becoming more efficient.
The Barcelona-based bank, one of the few Spanish lenders
that weathered the financial crisis without public aid, said it
aimed to expand revenues by 5.7 percent annually over the next
three years.
It also aims to lower its efficiency ratio, or expenses as a
percentage of revenue, to below 45 percent by 2018 to put it in
line with big Spanish peers.
Caixabank said it would achieve that not by job cuts but
through a rise in productivity and a spending freeze, which,
combined with 450 million euros of expected synergies after
recent buys, should offset rising wage and administration costs.
Known for cautious credit and capital policies, Caixabank
said it wanted to cut its bad loans ratio to below 4 percent,
from 9.9 percent at the end of 2014, and keep its so-called CET1
fully loaded capital ratio at between 11 and 12 percent.
This should boost its so-called ROTE (return on tangible
equity) profitability ratio to between 12 and 14 percent from
2017 onwards, up from 3.4 percent currently, it said.
"Our vision is one of a financial leader both in Spain and
in Europe," Chairman Isidro Faine told a news conference.
Shares climbed as much as 2 percent at the open on Tuesday,
later pared gains to be down 0.2 percent at 4.08 euros at 1145
GMT in a Spanish stock market falling 0.45 percent.
Analysts said the new forecasts were in line with
expectations and that potential new acquisitions and
announcements made on Tuesday, including dividend payouts of at
least 50 percent of profits in coming years and the prospect of
a special dividend in 2017, would be the main drivers for the
shares.
"This increased commitment towards cash remuneration is the
most positive area of today's information, though market
enthusiasm is likely to be tempered by the potential need to
raise equity to fund BPI, and more importantly, the large
capital consumption likely to be attached to Novo Banco's
potential acquisition," said Credit Suisse analysts.
The bank last month bid for Portugal's BPI and
confirmed plans to pursue an acquisition of state-rescued Novo
Banco to challenge for market leadership in Portugal.
But Angolan investor Isabel dos Santos has proposed an
alternative merger between BPI and Portuguese peer Millennium
, a source said on Tuesday.
