MADRID, July 27 Spain's third biggest bank, CaixaBank, reported first half net profit down 80 percent on Friday as it took losses on bad real estate investments, in line with its peers.

The former savings bank, based in the industrial eastern region of Catalonia, said first half net profit was 166 million euros ($204 million) after taking 2.7 billion euros in writedowns against repossessed housing and unrecoverable loans to developers. ($1 = 0.8130 euros) (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Tracy Rucinski)