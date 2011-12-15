MADRID Dec 15 Caixabank plans to swap preference shares worth 4.9 billion euros ($6.4 billion) into convertible bonds and other debt to boost its solvency, a source with knowledge of the deal said on Thursday, mirroring recent moves by other Spanish banks.

The board of the Barcelona-based lender will be asked to approve this afternoon a plan to swap 30 percent of the preference shares into convertible bonds and the remaining 70 percent into subordinated debt, the source said, commenting on a report in newspaper La Vanguardia.

A Caixa spokesman declined to comment.

Financial peers like BBVA and Santander have taken similar steps after the European Banking Authority (EBA) asked Spain's five biggest banks to raise further capital to protect against severe economic conditions.

Preference shares cannot be counted as core capital, a key measure of a bank's solvency.

Last week, EBA estimated Caixabank's capital shortfall at 630 million euros. ($1 = 0.7721 euros) (Reporting By Jesus Aguado; Writing by Tracy Rucinski, Editing by Mark Potter)