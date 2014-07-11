BRIEF-Alarko REIT Q1 net result turns to profit of 15.9 mln lira
* Q1 revenue of 3.6 million lira ($1.01 million) versus 3.2 million lira year ago
MADRID, July 11 Spanish bank Caixabank said on Friday it had appointed Javier Pano as its new chief financial officer as part of a restructuring following the departure of former chief executive Juan Maria Nin last month.
The vacancy was created when former CFO Gonzalo Gortazar replaced Nin as chief executive. (Reporting By Jesus Aguado, Writing by Sonya Dowsett; editing by Jason Neely)
* Q1 revenue of 3.6 million lira ($1.01 million) versus 3.2 million lira year ago
WASHINGTON, April 27 Manufacturers and Wall Street have led the quest for business access to President Donald Trump in his first 100 days in office, with media companies and Silicon Valley seldom entering the presidential bubble, a Reuters review found.