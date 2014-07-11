MADRID, July 11 Spanish bank Caixabank said on Friday it had appointed Javier Pano as its new chief financial officer as part of a restructuring following the departure of former chief executive Juan Maria Nin last month.

The vacancy was created when former CFO Gonzalo Gortazar replaced Nin as chief executive. (Reporting By Jesus Aguado, Writing by Sonya Dowsett; editing by Jason Neely)