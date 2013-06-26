MADRID, June 26 Spain's CaixaBank said on Wednesday it had sold another 6.4 pct of Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim's Grupo Financiero Inbursa (GFI) on the market at 26 pesos per share, or a total of 654 million euros ($855 million).

The Barcelona-based bank announced the divestment plan last month in an effort to strengthen its capital base. (Full Story)

Following this sale and the disposal of a 3.7 percent stake in GFI earlier this month, CaixaBank said it holds 9.9 percent of the Mexican group, a holding that could fall to 9 percent if the lead banks exercise a green shoe option.