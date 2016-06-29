(Adds background, details)

MADRID, June 29 Spanish lender Caixabank said on Wednesday it would name a replacement for Chairman Isidro Faine, one of Spain's most powerful business figures, at a board meeting on Thursday although Faine will remain influential behind the scenes.

Spain's third biggest bank said it would designate chief economist Jordi Gual as non-executive chairman. Faine, who is also on the board of several other major Spanish companies, will still exercise control indirectly by chairing the bank's parent company.

Although current Chief Executive Gonzalo Gortazar is the most senior figure at Caixabank, Faine will continue to serve as chairman of La Caixa foundation, which controls Caixabank through an intermediary holding firm, Criteria.

Faine, 73, had to choose between the roles before the end of June due to new banking regulations aimed at loosening the tie between banking foundations -- old savings banks such as La Caixa -- and traded banks like Caixabank.

Caixabank said it was waiting for the ECB to give the green light to Gual's appointment and Vice-Chairman Antonio Massanell would provisionally take over Faine's role.

The Bank of Spain was not immediately available to comment on whether Faine's position as chairman of the La Caixa conflicted with its aim of weakening the link between the foundation and Caixabank.

Criteria said in May it would reduce its stake in Caixabank to 40 percent since rules passed last year state that holding companies which have majority stakes in banks are subject to the same regulations as lenders and have to diversify their investments and create a reserve fund.

The La Caixa group has large stakes in other businesses including Spanish firms Gas Natural and Abertis through Criteria, and Repsol and Telefonica through Caixabank.

Faine has chaired Caixabank since 2009 and will formally stand down at the board meeting on Thursday when Gual, who is also chief strategy officer, will be named his replacement, the lender said in a filing to the Spanish market regulator.

A former savings bank group, Caixabank undertook an extensive overhaul after Spain asked for a European bailout in 2012 for several lenders crippled by exposure to a depressed real estate sector.

Caixabank did not need to be rescued but it restructured after the European Commission and European Central Bank demanded changes to make savings banks more transparent and accountable.

Gual has experience working in Brussels, including as part of a European Commission economic advisory team on competition policies in the early 2000s.

