MADRID Jan 31 Spain's third-largest lender, Caixabank, would make an offer for nationalised Catalunya Banc if it went up for sale, Chairman Isidro Faine told reporters at a press conference on Friday.

"If there is an auction, we will make an offer," he said.

The government wants to sell the state-owned bank before the summer.

(Reporting By Andres Gonzalez, Writing by Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Julien Toyer)