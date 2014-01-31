BRIEF-Gensource reports strategy for third party project funding
* Gensource announces strategy for third party project funding & termination of Yancoal off take agreement
MADRID Jan 31 Spain's third-largest lender, Caixabank, would make an offer for nationalised Catalunya Banc if it went up for sale, Chairman Isidro Faine told reporters at a press conference on Friday.
"If there is an auction, we will make an offer," he said.
The government wants to sell the state-owned bank before the summer.
(Reporting By Andres Gonzalez, Writing by Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Julien Toyer)
* Gensource announces strategy for third party project funding & termination of Yancoal off take agreement
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 A power outage triggered by a fire in a utility substation blacked out much of San Francisco on Friday, paralyzing the city's technology and finance center, halting its famed cable cars and shuttering major retailers.