MADRID Nov 12 Spain's Caixabank is
relinquishing the right to receive dividends related to 2.5
percent of its stake in Repsol with a bond exchangeable
for shares in the oil company, a source with knowledge of the
matter said on Tuesday.
While this makes the deal more expensive for Caixabank, the
3-year bond, with a 4.5 percent annual coupon, still has many
benefits for the bank, which will be able to boost capital,
retain voting rights in Repsol and hedge against oscillations in
the oil company's share price.
Caixabank has a 12 percent stake in Repsol.
