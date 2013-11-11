MADRID Nov 11 Spain's Caixabank said on Monday it would issue 620 million euros ($831 million) worth of 3-year bonds exchangeable for shares in Spanish oil major Repsol.

Caixabank, which has a 12.02 percent stake in Repsol, said when the issue matures it will pay back bondholders in shares worth up to a maximum 2.5 percent of Repsol's market capitalization, or cash, or a combination of the two. ($1 = 0.7459 euros) (Reporting by Fiona Ortiz; Editing by Sarah Morris)