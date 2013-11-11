Italy says offloading of bank bad loans should not be too fast
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's finance minister said banks should be allowed to offload their bad loans in a "reasonable" time because selling too fast could hit their financial stability.
* 620 mln euros of 3-yr bonds
* Bonds exchangeable for shares, cash or both (Adds details)
MADRID Nov 11 Spain's Caixabank said on Monday it would issue 620 million euros ($831 million) worth of 3-year bonds exchangeable for shares in Spanish oil major Repsol.
Caixabank, which has a 12.02 percent stake in Repsol, said when the issue matures it will pay back bondholders in shares worth up to a maximum 2.5 percent of Repsol's market capitalisation, or cash, or a combination of the two.
If exchanged, Caixabank's position in Repsol would fall by as much as 2.5 percent, the company said in a statement to the stock exchange regulator.
Like other Spanish banks, Caixabank is beefing up its capital ahead of a Europe-wide review of lenders' assets next year.
The deal will increase Caixabank's core capital ratio by 37 basis points under stricter "fully-loaded" Basel III criteria, which factors in changes that have to be made by 2019. The ratio currently stands at 8.3 percent. ($1 = 0.7459 euros) (Reporting by Fiona Ortiz; Editing by Sarah Morris and David Evans)
SHANGHAI, April 8 In Beijing's latest push to attract foreign investment into the country's $9 trillion bond market, China's state-owned clearing house said on Saturday that it will work with Canada's TMX Group to expedite cross-border investments.